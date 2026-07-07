Bulls' Matas Buzelis: Scores 12 points for Lithuania

Buzelis (ankle) notched 12 points (5-12 FG, 1-4 3Pt), two assists, two rebounds and two blocks for Lithuania in Friday's 105-85 win over Great Britian in the World Cup Qualifiers.

Buzelis missed Chicago's regular-season finale with an ankle issue, but he's since fully recovered. He will have more competition for usage in the frontcourt following the selections of Caleb Wilson and Dailyn Swain as well as Chicago's acquisition of Nic Claxton (finger) ahead of the 2026-27 season, but it's likely that he maintains a sizable role for the Bulls.