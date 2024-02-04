Vucevic finished with 24 points (10-18 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 3-3 FT), 12 rebounds, three assists and one steal in 34 minutes during Saturday's 123-115 loss to Sacramento.

Vucevic led all Bulls players in rebounds while handing out a trio of assists and ending as one of three players with 20 or more points in a double-double performance. Vucevic tallied his ninth game with at least 24 points while notching his 15th game with at least 20 points and 10 boards.