Vucevic posted 20 points (8-10 FG, 4-6 3Pt), 10 rebounds, 10 assists, two blocks and one steal over 36 minutes during Sunday's 127-119 loss to Detroit.

Vucevic did it all for Chicago in Sunday's contest, leading all players in assists and blocks while finishing second on the team in scoring and rebounds in a triple-double performance. Vucevic posted his first triple-double of the year while setting a new season-high assist mark. Vucevic has recorded at least 20 points and 10 boards in 17 outings, including in four of his last five appearances.