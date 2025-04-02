Vucevic posted 22 points (9-12 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 10 rebounds, seven assists and one block across 25 minutes during Tuesday's 137-118 victory over Toronto.
Vucevic finished Tuesday's game as the Bulls' third-leading scorer behind Coby White (28) and Talen Horton-Tucker (27). Vucevic logged his fifth double-double since returning from a calf injury March 10, and he was three assists shy from registering his second triple-double of the season. He has averaged 17.0 points on 51.5 percent shooting, 9.2 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 0.9 blocks over 28.5 minutes per game over his last 10 outings.
More News
-
Bulls' Nikola Vucevic: Logs efficient 14 points in win•
-
Bulls' Nikola Vucevic: Good to go vs. LAL•
-
Bulls' Nikola Vucevic: Working through midback strain•
-
Bulls' Nikola Vucevic: Sniffs triple-double in victory•
-
Bulls' Nikola Vucevic: Posts 24 points in loss•
-
Bulls' Nikola Vucevic: Limited output Thursday•