Vucevic provided 20 points (9-13 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 11 rebounds, five assists and two steals across 34 minutes during Monday's 125-120 loss to the Magic.

Vucevic was held to 16 points on 5-for-14 shooting his previous game, so it was nice to see him come through with an efficient 20-point outing. The big man did bang knees with Wendell Carter early in the third quarter, and while Vucevic was able to play through it, that's the sort of injury that could swell up overnight. With a matchup against the 4-16 Nets on Wednesday, it wouldn't be shocking to see Vucevic get hit with a random rest day.