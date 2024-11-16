Vucevic finished with 25 points (11-16 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), eight rebounds and two assists across 33 minutes during Friday's 144-126 loss to the Cavaliers.

Vucevic finished Friday's game as the Bulls' second leading scorer behind Coby White (29), and the former was two rebounds shy from registering his 10th double-double of the regular season. Through the first 13 games of the 2024-25 campaign, Vucevic is averaging 21.0 points on 59.9 percent shooting (including 45.3 percent from three on 4.1 3PA/G), 10.0 rebounds and 3.1 assists over 32.5 minutes per game.