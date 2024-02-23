Vucevic logged 22 points (10-19 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 14 rebounds and two assists in 35 minutes during Thursday's 129-112 loss to the Celtics.

Vucevic has been playing at a very high level in recent weeks, posting four double-doubles across his last five appearances. Seeing the veteran big man producing at both ends is not surprising, but he's been putting up strong numbers in the scoring column. He's scored 20 or more points in seven of his last eight contests, averaging 21.4 points while shooting 47 percent from the field in that stretch.