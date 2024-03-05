Vucevic contributed 10 points (4-13 FG, 2-5 3Pt), 13 rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal in 32 minutes during Monday's 113-109 victory over the Kings.

Although the Kings out-rebounded the Bulls in a losing effort, Vucevic held his own against Domantas Sabonis, who spells trouble for any team's interior defense. Although Sabonis won the rebound battle handily, Vucevic was able to provide enough on the offensive glass to get the ball moving again during key moments. The veteran has recorded double-doubles in five of his last six games.