Vucevic racked up 25 points (11-15 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 0-2 FT), five rebounds, two assists and one block across 30 minutes during Thursday's 135-119 loss to the Timberwolves.

Vucevic embraced a bigger role on offense with Zach LaVine (thigh) sidelined, and the big man responded with an excellent performance. This was Vucevic's third game with 20-plus points across his last four outings, and the sixth time he's achieved that feat in his nine contests. Vucevic also has seven double-doubles in that span, and despite his age, he's been one of the most consistent big men in the league over the first two weeks of the regular season.