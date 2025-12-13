Williams accumulated 16 points (6-8 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), five rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal over 26 minutes during Friday's 129-126 win over the Hornets.

Williams scored a season-high 16 points, just the sixth time this season he has tallied double digits. Although he has been mostly healthy, Williams' role has been underwhelming, averaging 7.6 points, 1.0 steals and 1.5 three-pointers in 21.2 minutes per game through 23 contests. At best, he can be considered a borderline fantasy asset for those in deeper formats.