Horton-Tucker racked up zero points (0-1 FG, 0-1 3Pt), one rebound and one assist across four minutes during Monday's 129-121 win over Denver.

Horton-Tucker didn't trouble the scorers for the fourth time in the past seven games, a trend that seems unlikely to change any time soon. At this point, he is buried on the depth chart, playing meaningful minutes only when those ahead of him are sidelined. At this point in his career, there doesn't appear to be a light at the end of the tunnel when it comes to carving out a meaningful role in the NBA.