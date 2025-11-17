site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: bulls-zach-collins-another-absence-coming | sport: basketball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nba/reg/free/stories
Skip to Main Content
Content on this page may include affiliate links. If you click and sign up/place a wager, we may receive compensation at no cost to you.
Bulls' Zach Collins: Another absence coming
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Collins (wrist) is out for Monday's game against the Jazz.
Collins suffered a left wrist fracture just before the start of the 2025-26 regular season and has yet to return to practice for the Bulls. Consider him doubtful for Wednesday's game against Portland.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Our Latest Fantasy Basketball Stories