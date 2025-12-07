site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: bulls-zach-collins-available-to-play | sport: basketball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nba/reg/free/stories
Skip to Main Content
Content on this page may include affiliate links. If you click and sign up/place a wager, we may receive compensation at no cost to you.
Bulls' Zach Collins: Available to play
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Collins (wrist) is available for Sunday's game versus the Warriors.
Collins was listed as probable and now we have official confirmation that he'll be out there. With Collins active, Lachlan Olbrich could have a tough time finding minutes in the rotation.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Our Latest Fantasy Basketball Stories