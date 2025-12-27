Collins closed Friday's 109-102 win over Philadelphia with 15 points (5-8 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 3-3 FT), five rebounds, one assist and one block across 19 minutes.

The veteran big man made the most of his 19-minute cameo off the bench in this win, missing just three shots from the field en route to posting his second-best scoring output of the season. Collins has scored in double digits in each of his last five outings off the bench, and while his role limits his upside, he might be a solid streaming option in deep formats for managers needing to add frontcourt depth. He's posted at least 10 points and five boards while logging less than 20 minutes in each of his last three appearances.