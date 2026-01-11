The Bulls announced Saturday that Collins remains confined to a walking boot and is out indefinitely while he continues to recover from a "pretty significant" right big toe sprain, Kyle Williams of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

According to Williams, the Bulls have no immediate plans for Collins to undergo a procedure on his foot, but the big man looks like he'll have to don the boot for the foreseeable future while he waits for his sprained toe to heal. Collins has already missed seven straight games due to the injury, and his absence appears likely to extend into February, and potentially through the All-Star break. With Collins out of the mix, the Bulls should have regular spots in the frontcourt rotation available for both Jalen Smith and Patrick Williams.