Bulls' Zach Collins: Playing vs. Charlotte
RotoWire Staff
Collins (wrist) is available for Friday's game against the Hornets.
Collins was listed as probable and widely expected to be available, so this doesn't come as a surprise. He'll add depth to the Bulls' frontcourt but is not expected to have a big role in fantasy.
