Collins produced 19 points (6-10 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 6-6 FT), five rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal across 28 minutes during Monday's 142-110 win over the 76ers.

Nikola Vucevic missed this game with a calf strain and is presumably day-to-day -- he was initially probable before being ruled out. Collins has been productive in the past when the minutes are there, making him a potential pickup in fantasy formats if Vucevic is forced to miss additional time. Through four games with Chicago, Collins holds averages of 8.5 points, 5.3 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 0.8 steals in 18.3 minutes.