Collins is in the starting lineup for Monday's game against the 76ers, Chuck Swirsky of the Bulls Radio Network reports.

Collins will get the nod in the first unit since Nikola Vucevic will miss this contest due to a calf injury. Collins hasn't started a game since Dec. 6, when he played for the Spurs. He's averaging 5.0 points and 5.3 rebounds per game in his first three outings with Chicago.