Collins closed with 18 points (6-11 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 15 rebounds and three assists in 32 minutes during Saturday's 114-109 victory over the Heat.

Collins has started in the Bulls' last seven games due to the injury issues Nikola Vucevic (calf) is going through, but the veteran big man has been delivering solid results. Collins has recorded four double-doubles over his last six appearances, and this one was particularly impressive since he had to deal with the complicated threat of Bam Adebayo on both ends of the court. There are no signs of Vucevic being ready to return in the near future, and until that happens, Collins should remain in the starting five.