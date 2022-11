Young recorded 10 points (3-8 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three rebounds, one assist and one steal in 19 minutes during Monday's 115-95 loss to Ontario.

Young made his Ignite debut Monday, scoring 10 points in just 19 minutes off the bench. The 26-year-old was sidelined early in the season due to a concussion, but he could carve out a sizable role if he continues to display an all-around game as he did against Ontario.