Butler announced his retirement Feb. 6 in a post published on The Players' Tribune.

The 37-year-old overcame a rough upbringing to earn a scholarship to the University of Connecticut, where he blossomed into a star before declaring for the 2002 NBA Draft following his sophomore season. Butler's success carried over to the pros, with the forward enjoying a productive 14-year career that included two All-Star appearances and an NBA title with the Mavericks during the 2010-11 season. After concluding his career in 2015-16 with the Kings, Butler has turned his attention to broadcasting.