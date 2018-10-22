Cavaliers' Cedi Osman: 12 points in loss
Osman had 12 points (5-15 FG, 2-6 3PT) and four assists in Sunday's loss to Atlanta.
Osman put up a career-high 22 points Friday but he followed up with a rough shooting night. The second-year forward also committed five turnovers in a team=high 39 minutes of action.
