Porter (knee) is available for Sunday's game against the Trail Blazers.

Porter missed Friday's game against the Suns due to left knee soreness, but he will return to the lineup Sunday. In his last five games, Porter is averaging 5.4 points, 2.8 assists and 2.4 rebounds in 16.8 minutes per contest.

