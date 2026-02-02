Cavaliers' Craig Porter: Available Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Porter (knee) is available for Sunday's game against the Trail Blazers.
Porter missed Friday's game against the Suns due to left knee soreness, but he will return to the lineup Sunday. In his last five games, Porter is averaging 5.4 points, 2.8 assists and 2.4 rebounds in 16.8 minutes per contest.
More News
-
Cavaliers' Craig Porter: Questionable for Sunday•
-
Cavaliers' Craig Porter: Ruled out Friday•
-
Cavaliers' Craig Porter: Now questionable with knee injury•
-
Cavaliers' Craig Porter: Retreating to bench•
-
Cavaliers' Craig Porter: Dishes 11 assists in starting role•
-
Cavaliers' Craig Porter: Starting sans Garland•