Cavaliers' Craig Porter: Retreating to bench
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Porter is not in the starting lineup for Monday's game against the Thunder.
Dean Wade is back in the first unit after overcoming a knee bruise. Porter has averaged 4.3 points, 5.3 rebounds, 4.5 assists, 1.3 steals and 0.8 blocks in 22.2 minutes per contest over his last six games off the bench.
