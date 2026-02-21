Brown signed a two-way contract with the Cavaliers on Friday, Michael Scotto of USA Today reports.

Brown joined the Cavaliers on an Exhibit 10 deal in the preseason but didn't make the regular-season roster. He'll now join Cleveland on a two-way pact after the club waived Emanuel Miller. Brown has appeared in 34 G League outings with the Cleveland Charge this season, during which he has averaged 12.4 points, 9.5 assists, 3.9 rebounds and 2.3 steals in 33.5 minutes per tilt. He will likely spend most of his time with the Charge going forward.