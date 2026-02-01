Cavaliers' Darius Garland: Another absence coming
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Garland (toe) will not play Sunday against Portland.
Garland was diagnosed with a Grade 1 right big toe sprain back on Jan. 18 and is expected to be re-evaluated in the near future. His next chance to play comes Wednesday against the Clippers.
More News
-
Cavaliers' Darius Garland: Listed out for Friday•
-
Cavaliers' Darius Garland: Ruled out for Wednesday•
-
Cavaliers' Darius Garland: Diagnosed with right toe sprain•
-
Cavaliers' Darius Garland: Officially out for Friday•
-
Cavaliers' Darius Garland: Likely to miss Friday's game•
-
Cavaliers' Darius Garland: Won't return Wednesday•