Garland (toe) is close to being cleared to play, Chris Fedor of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Garland will miss his fifth consecutive matchup Wednesday against the Rockets due to left toe injury management, but he seems to be trending in the right direction. When asked for an update on Garland's status before Wednesday's game, head coach Kenny Atkinson stated "he is close. Really close." Garland's next opportunity to suit up will arrive Friday against the Pacers.