Garland was diagnosed with a fractured jaw Friday and is expected to miss multiple weeks, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Garland collided with Kristaps Porzingis (calf/rest) during Thursday's loss to Boston but finished the contest with 19 points (8-19 FG) in 36 minutes. Garland missed a four-game stretch early in the season due to a neck injury but had been healthy since, averaging 21.0 points, 5.9 assists and 1.6 steals over his last 19 appearances. In Garland's absence, Donovan Mitchell will presumably operate as the No. 1 offensive option whenever he's on the court, but Caris LeVert, Max Strus, Isaac Okoro and Craig Porter are all candidates for increased roles until Garland is cleared to return.