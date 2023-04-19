Garland provided 32 points (8-17 FG, 6-10 3Pt, 10-11 FT), three rebounds and seven assists over 36 minutes during Tuesday's 107-90 win over the Knicks in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Quarterfinals.

Garland was hot out of the gate Tuesday, carrying the Cavaliers to a comfortable victory, leveling the series at 1-1. While Donovan Mitchell was busy playing as the lead facilitator (13 assists in 39 minutes), Garland took it upon himself to shoulder the bulk of the scoring. Game 3 will be in New York on Friday, where Cleveland will look to seize control of the series.