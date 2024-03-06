Wade totaled 23 points (8-11 FG, 6-9 3Pt, 1-2 FT), eight rebounds, one assist and two steals over 21 minutes off the bench during Tuesday's 105-104 win over Boston.

The fifth-year forward was thrust into a bigger role in the Cavs frontcourt after Evan Mobley (ankle) left the game, and Wade came through with the best night of his NBA career. Not only were the 23 points a personal best, 20 of them came in the fourth quarter as Cleveland set a franchise record by erasing a 22-point deficit in the final frame. Mobley could be set for a lengthy absence, so while Wade isn't likely to repeat this performance any time soon, he figures to see a significant bump in his court time after averaging only 13.8 minutes over his prior 12 games.