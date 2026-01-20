Wade (knee) finished with zero points (0-2 FG, 0-1 3Pt), two rebounds and one turnover across 16 minutes Monday in the Cavaliers' 136-104 loss to the Thunder.

In his return from a five-game absence due to a left knee contusion, Wade took back a spot in the starting five but saw minimal involvement on the offensive end, with his 6.9 percent usage rate ranking last among Cavaliers rotation players. While Wade will likely continue to start for Cleveland and see his minutes pick up in future contests, his role isn't especially fantasy-friendly. Over his previous nine non-injury-shortened starts prior to Monday, Wade averaged 7.8 points, 4.9 rebounds, 1.8 three-pointers and 1.7 assists in 25.6 minutes.