Cavaliers' Dean Wade: Probable for Sunday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Wade (ankle) is probable for Sunday's game against Boston.
Wade was able to practice Friday and is trending towards a return after three games on the shelf. With Jarrett Allen (knee) sidelined, the Cavaliers may need Wade to soak up a handful of minutes in the frontcourt.