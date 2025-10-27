Hunter (knee) tallied 16 points (6-13 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 3-5 FT), four rebounds and two assists across 27 minutes in Sunday's 118-113 win over the Bucks.

A right knee contusion kept Hunter sidelined for the first two contests of the season, but the seventh-year forward stepped back into the starting five Sunday with no apparent restrictions. Though he came through with a serviceable scoring tally in his debut, Hunter's production was lacking in just about every other area. That's been a recurring trend throughout his career, with Hunter owning modest averages of 4.1 rebounds, 1.8 three-pointers, 1.5 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.3 blocks in 30.0 minutes over 328 games.