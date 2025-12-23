Hunter exited to the locker room in the third quarter of Monday's game against the Hornets due to an apparent facial injury, Ethan Sands of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Hunter caught an elbow and walked to the locker room with a towel over his face. He can be considered questionable to return until more information comes to light. If the 28-year-old forward is unable to check back in, Nae'Qwan Tomlin and Sam Merrill are candidates for increased playing time the rest of the way.