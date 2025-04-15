Hunter (rest) is expected to play in the postseason.
With the No. 1 seed locked up, Hunter missed the final two regular-season games due to rest purposes. Across 27 regular-season appearances for the Cavaliers (five starts), Hunter averaged 14.3 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 25.0 minutes per game.
More News
-
Cavaliers' De'Andre Hunter: Will rest Sunday•
-
Cavaliers' De'Andre Hunter: Sitting out Friday•
-
Cavaliers' De'Andre Hunter: Set to start vs. Indiana•
-
Cavaliers' De'Andre Hunter: Drops 18 from second unit•
-
Cavaliers' De'Andre Hunter: Leads bench in scoring in win•
-
Cavaliers' De'Andre Hunter: Top scorer off bench in victory•