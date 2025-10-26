Hunter (knee) is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Bucks, Serena Winters of FanDuel Sports Network Ohio reports.

Hunter missed the first two games of the season with a knee contusion but has been cleared and will be available for Sunday's contest. The wing averaged 17.0 points, 4.0 rebounds and 1.4 assists on 47.0 percent shooting and 40.5 percent from three across 64 regular-season games split between the Hawks and Cavaliers last year. With his return, Jaylon Tyson -- who started the first two games -- will move to the bench.