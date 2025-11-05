Cavaliers' De'Andre Hunter: Iffy due to illness
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Hunter (illness) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the 76ers.
Hunter was a late addition to the injury report. It's possible the Cavaliers evaluate him after warmups before a decision is made on his status. Sam Merrill (hip) is also questionable, so the Cavaliers could be pretty shorthanded on the wings unless they get some good news on these forwards.
