default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Hunter is listed as questionable for Saturday's game against the Magic due to right knee soreness.

It's not a good sign that Hunter was a late addition to Saturday's injury report, and his official status will be known closer to the 7:00 p.m. ET tipoff. Craig Porter and Lonzo Ball would be in line for more minutes off the bench if Hunter is unable to play.

More News