Cavaliers' De'Andre Hunter: Now questionable with knee injury
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Hunter is listed as questionable for Saturday's game against the Magic due to right knee soreness.
It's not a good sign that Hunter was a late addition to Saturday's injury report, and his official status will be known closer to the 7:00 p.m. ET tipoff. Craig Porter and Lonzo Ball would be in line for more minutes off the bench if Hunter is unable to play.
