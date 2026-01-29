Hunter (knee) posted 19 points (7-15 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, one assist and one steal across 21 minutes Wednesday in the Cavaliers' 129-99 win over the Lakers.

Hunter had been sidelined for the Cavaliers' previous two games due to right knee soreness, but he returned to action Wednesday and excelled as the team's go-to scoring option on the second unit. Prior to getting hurt, Hunter had been held under 20 minutes in his most recent two appearances, but the Cavaliers could call upon him to handle a larger role now that the team has a greater need for secondary scoring behind Donovan Mitchell while Evan Mobley (calf) and Darius Garland (toe) remain sidelined. Hunter could be in store for added usage in the short term as a result, but beyond potentially being a solid source of points, his production in other categories typically leaves much to be desired.