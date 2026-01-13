Cavaliers' De'Andre Hunter: Poor showing in loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Hunter totaled two points (1-5 FG, 0-2 3Pt) and three assists over 18 minutes during Monday's 123-112 loss to the Jazz.
Hunter continues to take a backseat for the Cavaliers with Sam Merrill and Jaylon Tyson comfortably ahead of him. To make matters worse for Hunter, Nae'Qwan Tomlin is trending up as well. With the Cavaliers struggling, Hunter may find himself on the trade block.
More News
-
Cavaliers' De'Andre Hunter: Effective in 22 minutes•
-
Cavaliers' De'Andre Hunter: Scores 16 points in return•
-
Cavaliers' De'Andre Hunter: Suiting up Friday•
-
Cavaliers' De'Andre Hunter: Upgraded to probable•
-
Cavaliers' De'Andre Hunter: Questionable to play Friday•
-
Cavaliers' De'Andre Hunter: Ruled out Wednesday•