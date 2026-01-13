Hunter totaled two points (1-5 FG, 0-2 3Pt) and three assists over 18 minutes during Monday's 123-112 loss to the Jazz.

Hunter continues to take a backseat for the Cavaliers with Sam Merrill and Jaylon Tyson comfortably ahead of him. To make matters worse for Hunter, Nae'Qwan Tomlin is trending up as well. With the Cavaliers struggling, Hunter may find himself on the trade block.