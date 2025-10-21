Cavaliers' De'Andre Hunter: Remains iffy for Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Hunter (knee) remains uncertain for Opening Night against the Knicks on Wednesday, according to Cavaliers reporterDanny Cunningham.
Hunter took part in a 3-on-3 workout Tuesday as he works his way back from a right knee contusion. It sounds like he will carry a questionable tag into Opening Night, but fantasy managers can expect an update once the Cavaliers release their injury report Tuesday evening. Guys like Sam Merrill, Jaylon Tyson and Dean Wade could see increased workloads if Hunter can't play.
More News
-
Cavaliers' De'Andre Hunter: Iffy for Wednesday•
-
Cavaliers' De'Andre Hunter: Won't return Tuesday•
-
Cavaliers' De'Andre Hunter: Back in action Tuesday•
-
Cavaliers' De'Andre Hunter: Takes seat Sunday•
-
Cavaliers' De'Andre Hunter: Not in starting lineup•
-
Cavaliers' De'Andre Hunter: Stays hot in preseason•