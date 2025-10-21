Hunter (knee) remains uncertain for Opening Night against the Knicks on Wednesday, according to Cavaliers reporterDanny Cunningham.

Hunter took part in a 3-on-3 workout Tuesday as he works his way back from a right knee contusion. It sounds like he will carry a questionable tag into Opening Night, but fantasy managers can expect an update once the Cavaliers release their injury report Tuesday evening. Guys like Sam Merrill, Jaylon Tyson and Dean Wade could see increased workloads if Hunter can't play.