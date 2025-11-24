Hunter amassed 17 points (5-11 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 3-4 FT), four rebounds, four assists and one steal over 29 minutes during Sunday's 120-105 win over the Clippers.

Darius Garland didn't have his best scoring performance in this win, so Hunter needed to step up again, but the veteran forward continues to make a big impact for the Cavaliers on offense. Hunter has scored in double digits in eight of his last nine outings, averaging 19.0 points, 4.3 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 0.7 steals per game over that stretch.