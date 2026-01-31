Hunter recorded 17 points (7-15 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 1-3 FT), three rebounds, one assist and three steals over 23 minutes during Friday's 126-113 loss to the Suns.

It was a balanced scoring attack from the Cavaliers on Friday, and Hunter ended up leading the team in that category off the bench while tying a season high with three swipes. He has scored in double digits in each of his last two outings since returning from a knee injury, and he will end the month of January having averaged 12.3 points, 4.2 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.4 threes over 22.5 minutes per game.