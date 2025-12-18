default-cbs-image
Hunter will come off the bench Wednesday against Chicago and for the foreseeable future, Chris Fedor of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

The Cavs have lost six of their previous nine games, and they're shaking up the starting five amid the cold spell. That means Hunter will come off the bench for the first time all season, with Jaylon Tyson stepping into the starting role. Hunter will continue to come off the bench going forward.

