Cavaliers' De'Andre Hunter: Won't play Monday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Hunter won't play in Monday's game against Orlando due to right knee soreness, Chris Fedor of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.
Hunter is out of action for a second consecutive outing. His next chance to play comes Wednesday against the Lakers. With Sam Merrill out for personal reasons, names such as Dean Wade, Craig Porter and Nae'Qwan Tomlin will be asked to step up Monday.
