Cavaliers' De'Andre Hunter: Won't play Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Hunter (knee) won't play Saturday versus the Magic, Chris Fedor of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.
Knee soreness will force Hunter to the sidelines for Saturday's game, and for now, he should be considered questionable for Monday's rematch with the Magic. Expect more minutes for Nae'Qwan Tomlin and Larry Nance with Hunter unavailable Saturday.
