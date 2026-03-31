Schroder notched three points (1-4 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four rebounds, three assists and one steal across 21 minutes during Monday's 122-113 win over the Jazz.

Schroder, while still providing Cleveland with a solid backup, continues to offer very little during his limited time on the floor. In 14 appearances over the past month, he has averaged just 5.9 points and 3.8 assists in 20.5 minutes per game, leaving him well outside the top 300 in standard leagues.