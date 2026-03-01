default-cbs-image
Schroder won't start against the Nets on Sunday.

With James Harden (thumb) back in action following a two-game absence, Schroder will retreat to the second unit. Over eight appearances off the bench for Cleveland, the veteran guard has averaged 8.0 points, 4.1 assists, 2.3 rebounds and 1.5 steals in 20.3 minutes per tilt.

