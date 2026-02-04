Cavaliers' Dennis Schroder: Set for Wednesday debut
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Schroder isn't listed on the injury report ahead of Wednesday's game against the Clippers.
Schroder appears ready for his Cleveland debut after being traded by the Kings on Saturday. It remains to be seen how large of a role he'll take on with his new squad, especially with Darius Garland (toe) remaining sidelined for Wednesday's matchup.
