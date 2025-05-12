Head coach Kenny Atkinson said Sunday after the Cavaliers' 129-109 loss to the Pacers in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals that Mitchell is scheduled to undergo an MRI on his left ankle Monday, Jamal Collier of ESPN.com reports.

Mitchell finished with 12 points (3-11 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 5-6 FT), one rebound, one steal and one block over 20 minutes before missing the entire second half of the blowout loss due to the ankle injury. The star guard didn't appear to injure his ankle at any point during the first two quarters, but he felt discomfort while warming up during halftime and was visited on the court by team trainers. He went back to the Cleveland locker room for further evaluation and was labeled as doubtful to return but never checked into the game at any point in the second half. The MRI should shed more light on the severity of Mitchell's injury, but for the time being, Atkinson acknowledged that he had "no idea" regarding the 28-year-old's availability for Tuesday's Game 5 matchup. Ty Jerome opened the third quarter of Sunday's game with Cleveland's starters and could be in line to start Game 5 if Mitchell is forced to miss the contest.